10 civilians killed and injured by Saudi shells in Saada

At least two citizens were killed and eight others were seriously wounded on Friday by Saudi aggression shelling on border areas in Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source said.

The Saudi enemy army targeted civilian villages with mortar shells in separate border areas in Monabbih, Baqim and Shada districts, the source explained.

“This comes within the context of the daily crimes committed by the Saudi aggression army against civilians at the border areas in Saada,” the source added.