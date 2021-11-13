Arm prisoners from Dhamar free

YemenExtra

Two captives of the army and popular committees from Dhamar province freed from prisons of the US-Saudi aggression.

“The release of the captives made us very happy, and we are proud of them, Governor of Dhamar Mohammed Nasser Al-Bakhiti said during a reception held to receive the freed captives.

He stressed the interest of the revolutionary and political leadership and the local authority in releasing all prisoners, following up on the fate of the missing, and caring for the wounded and the families of the martyrs.