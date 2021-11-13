Air defenses shoot down aggression’s spy aircraft in Marib

YemenExtra

The army’s air defenses shot down on Saturday a combat-spy aircraft of the Saudi-led aggression coalition in Marib province.

The army’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement that a US-made “Scan Eagle” plane was shot down while it was carrying out hostile missions in the sky of al-Joba district.

The operation is documented by the military media unit, he added.

The plane was the sixth of the same type that air defenses were able to shoot down this year.