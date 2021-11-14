Saudi warplanes conducted a flagrant violation by targeting Hodeidah with 10 airstrikes

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the US-Saudi warplanes committed a violation of the truce agreement in Hodeidah, targeting the province with ten airstrikes.

A security source explained that the brutal targeting of the Saudi-led fighters targeted, with ten raids, Hays district and Jabaliya area in Tuhayta district, in a flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement, pointing out that the forces of aggression bear the consequences of the escalation on the West Coast front.