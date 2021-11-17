30 Industrial Facilities Damaged by Saudi-mercenaries in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The Committee for Surveying and Assessing the Damage of the Aggression to Industrial Facilities carried out a field visit to inventory the large industrial facilities between Kilo-7 to Kilo-16 in Hodeidah.

The Chairman of the General Investment Authority, Yasser Al-Mansour, explained that 30 various facilities were visited, some of which were completely bombed and unable to restore their activity, and others were partially bombed and facilities can be provided to them so that they can restore their activity.

Al-Mansour indicated that, early next week, the rest of the facilities will be descended upon, after examining all the sites of the demining unit, and making sure that they are free of explosives.

The committee called upon project owners whose facilities cannot be received to contact the Investment Authority to facilitate the receipt of their facilities.

A week ago, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees advanced and gained ground from retreating of mercenaries and armed militia loyal to Yemen’s Riyadh-backed former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi from the rom Al-Saleh and Kilo16 residential neighborhoods in Hodeidah.