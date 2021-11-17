Defense Ministry reveals the attacks of Israel on Yemen

YemenExtra

There are Israeli attacks on Yemen, the details of which have not yet been revealed, Deputy Director of the Moral Guidance Department of the Armed Forces Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer confirmed on Tuesday.

During a meeting held in Sana’a, which included a number of political and military researchers and analysts, Brigadier General Amer referred to Israeli attacks on Yemeni airspace and territorial waters.

He pointed out that Yemen’s former regeim had left the Zionist entity to carry out its military and espionage activities without any response.

Amer said that the Israeli enemy does not want Yemen to be free and independent.

“The existence of a Yemeni state that responds to the facts of history and geography within its comprehensive identity is posing a great danger to Israel’s hegemony over the southern Red Sea region,” he added.

He stated that the Israeli entity has expanded its activity in Yemen during the past decades to include the entire geographical area, pointing to documents revealing secret communication between Sana’a and Tel Aviv in 2004.

On the current situation, Amer referred to the Israeli entity’s annoyance with the outcome of the current developments and changes that confirm that the Yemeni people are closer to achieving victory and extracting their independence and freedom.

He also drew attention to the Israeli-American movement through its tools in the region, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, in order to impede the process of liberation and independence, promising to reveal new information regarding the Israeli role and the American administration in this regard.

The Deputy Director of the Moral Guidance Department stressed that the Yemeni people are concerned today with knowing many events, information and movements that were absent from them.

“Through their knowledge and access to them, they will reach the real reasons for what is happening today, and will know who is working to impede their fateful battle,” he added. “The people are the real stakeholder in freedom and independence.”