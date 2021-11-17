SCMCHA discuss the status of ‘Safer’ oil tank, implementing its maintenance agreement

YemenExtra

Chairman of the International Cooperation Department of the (SCMCHA), Mana’ al-Assal, met on Tuesday with the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Dr. Nahed Hussein, and the expert on the file of the floating oil tank “Safer” with the program, Samiya Al-Duaij.

The meeting discussed the status of the “Safer” tank, the implementation of the urgent maintenance agreement and its comprehensive evaluation.

Al-Assal stressed the need to expedite maintenance work to prevent any deterioration of the reservoir and to take quick steps to avoid the deteriorating situation of the reservoir, pointing out that any delay may cause a humanitarian and environmental disaster.

For her part, the Deputy Resident Representative stressed the importance of developing a training program for cadres to build their capabilities and enable them to face pollution in the event of a disaster and take practical steps to avoid the deteriorating situation of the Safer ship and speed up implementation.