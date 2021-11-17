35 Saudi airstrikes target Yemen; 130 violations committed against Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched on Tuesday 35 airstrikes on the governorates of Marib, Hajjah, Hodeidah and Taiz.

A security source explained that the Saudi-led warplanes launched 13 air raids on Al-Joubah district, 12 air raids on Serwah district in Marib governorate. While in Hodeidah province, it conducted 4 air raids on Haiss district and two raids on Jabaliya.

Moreover, 3 raids targeted Haradh district in Hajjah governorate, and an air raid on Al-Jund area in Al-Taziah district, Taiz Governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room explained that the forces of aggression committed 130 violations against the truce agreement, including the creation of combat fortifications in Jabaliya.

The source added that among the violations were carried out 6 raids by the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression on Haiss and Jabaliya, 3 attacks by espionage drones on Haiss, artillery shelling and using various weapons.