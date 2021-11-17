Four civilians injured by Saudi army’s’ shooting in Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, four citizens were injured as a result of a Saudi fire in Monabbeh district, Saada Governorate.

The Saudi army targeted citizens in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh near the border with machine guns, which led to the serious injury of four citizens, a security source reported.

The source pointed out that the crime occurred a day after a citizen was injured by a Saido shelling, which targeted Shada district near the border.

The source condemned the daily crimes committed by the Saudi enemy against the citizens in villages near the border, in light of international silence, especially those organizations concerned with defending human rights.