Mr: Al-Asal meets Norwegian Refugee Council officials

Chairman of the International Cooperation Department of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA), Mana’ al-Assal, met on Tuesday with the Regional Director for NRC in East Africa and Yemen at the Norwegian Refugee Council, Nigel Tricks, and the Qatari Manager.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian situation that Yemen is going through as a result of the continued aggression, siege, humanitarian interventions, and the absence of follow-up and evaluation by donors of projects and activities in the field.

Al-Asal stressed that the aggression and siege exacerbated human suffering.

He called the Norwegian Council to respond quickly and be flexible to the comments raised, regarding the funding, projects, and activities implemented in the field in order to develop performance.

He stressed that the council is making great efforts in the advocacy process in the international community, towards the impact in Yemen.