National Team Submits Two Letters Of Protest To UN Mission In Hodeidah

The National Redeployment Team submitted two letters of protest to the United Nations mission in Hodeidah, denouncing the silence of the UN regarding the crimes of execution prisoners and its lack of cooperation in the issue of marking mines.

The team criticized the weak position of the UN mission towards the raids of the US-Saudi aggression on civilian objects in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, which offend humanity and not only the Sweden agreement.

The team also called on the UN mission to adopt a clear position to ensure the smooth and unimpeded flow of food commodities and fuel to the three ports of Hodeidah, according to the Sweden agreement.