Health Ministry : Thousands of patients need to travel Abroad for a kidney transplant

The Ministry of Health in the National Salivation government confirmed that more than 4,850 patients with kidney failure in various governorates within the government’s control need to travel abroad to undergo a kidney transplant.

Al-Masirah channel quoted a source in the ministry confirming that “there is a great shortage of dialysis centers, as there are 4 governmental dialysis centers in the capital, , and five private centers, and in the governorate Sana’a there is only one center, and in the other free governorates there are only 18 centers.”

The channel also quoted the director of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef saying that “the number of travelers through Sana’a International Airport before the aggression was 2 million passengers annually, arriving and departing, in an average of 5,000 passengers per day to for more than twenty destinations”.

He added that before the aggression, more than 50 local, Arab and international airlines, and most of the travelers were patients for treatment abroad.”

Al-Shayef said during his statements to Al-Masirah channel that, before the aggression, the airport was running 3 flights per day to Egypt and Jordan for treatment, carrying an average of between 170 to 200 patients for treatment abroad

He pointed out that Sana’a International Airport entered the second quarter of the year and the sixth to close it, while the number of flights of international organizations through the airport since the beginning of the aggression has reached more than 5,500 flights.