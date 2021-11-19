Yemeni forces threaten Coalition with harsh, painful response

The Yemeni army and popular committees have vowed a harsh response to the Saudi-led aggression coalition after its escalation of air raids on Yemen.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, confirmed that the aggression forces launched, during the past 24 hours, more than 65 air raids on several provinces.

“This major escalation of the aggression coalition will have serious consequences for the aggression forces, and they must bear its consequences,” Sare’e’ said.