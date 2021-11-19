Over 200 sheep killed by a Saudi raid in Dhamar

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation said on Thursday the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a raid on a livestock farm in Mayfa’a Ans district in Dhamar province, killing more than 200 sheep.

In a statement, the ministry said this crime is added to the record of the heinous crimes of the US-Saudi aggression committed against the Yemeni people and its food resources for nearly seven years in a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The statement condemned the continued silence and international complicity with the forces of aggression towards the violations and crimes that are taking place against the Yemeni people and their life resources.

It renewed its call on the international community, the United Nations and international organizations to bear legal, moral and humanitarian responsibility and to put pressure on the countries of aggression to stop their aggression and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the aggression and siege.