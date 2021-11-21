Coalition forces continue violations in Hodeida and others

The Coalition forces continued to violate the Sweden agreement in Hodeida, and 4 citizens were killed and injured in Sa’ada, and air forces launched 24 raids on Marib and Ibb provinces during the past 24 hours a military official said.

The official stated that the Coalition forces violations included 10 raids by warplanes on Hays and Al-Jarrahi, and 34 warplanes flew over Al-Jarrahi, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya, Hays, Al-Jah, and Al-Tahita, adding that 23 spy planes flew over Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Hays, and Al-Jabaliya.

The official confirmed that the violations also included the creation of fortifications combat in Al-Jabaliya, and 21 breaches by missile and53 rockets and shells, and 128 breaches with various gunshots.

The official stated that the Saudi enemy army opened fire towards Al-Raqq area in Munabeh border district, which caused the killing of a citizen and wounding 3others.

He reported that the Coalition warplanes launched 10 raids on al-Jouba district, and 13 raids on Serwah district in the Marib province, as well as a raid on Al-Qafar district in the Ibb province.