4 citizens were killed, injured by Saudi enemy fire in Sa’ada

A citizen was killed and 3 others were wounded by the Saudi enemy’s fire in Munabeh district, Sa’ada province.

The official stated that the Saudi enemy army opened fire towards Al-Raqq area in Munabeh border district, which caused the killing of a citizen and wounding 3 others.

The official denounced the aggression continuation in targeting populated areas and border directorates in Sa’ada province, in the light of shameful international silence.