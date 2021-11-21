Human Rights Office condemns UN silence over crimes against children

YemenExtra

The Human Rights Office in Taiz province condemned on Saturday the international and UN silence over the crimes of aggression against children in Yemen.

In a statement, the Human Rights Office stated the world celebrates the rights of the child this year and the children of Yemen are being killed to date with internationally banned weapons and the blockade imposed by the countries of the coalition of aggression seven years ago.

The statement urged all the international and local human rights organizations to assume their humanitarian responsibilities, to monitor and document these crimes.