Anti-aggression bloc condemns inclusion of Hamas in list terrorism

YemenExtra

The anti-aggression parties bloc condemned decision to designate the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in the list of so-called terrorism .

In a statement, received by Saba, the bloc considered these British moves to come within the framework of normalization and liquidation of the Palestinian cause in the service of the usurping and occupying Zionist entity.

The bloc affirmed its full standing by Palestine, the Palestinian people, calling the Arab and Islamic peoples to take great action to support the Palestinian cause and to reject the British criminal measures against “Mujahideen” in Palestine and the oppressed Palestinian people.