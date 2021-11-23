Saudi aggressors target civilians in Saada, conduct 20 raids and commit flagrant violations against Hodeidah ceasefire agreement

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched 20 air raids on the capital, Sana’a, Ma’rib and Asir.

A security source explained that the brutal aggression warplanes launched 9 raids on Al-Joubah district and 7 raids on Serwah district in Ma’rib governorate.

It also launched a raid near Asir, a Saudi southern province.

In Saada, three citizens were killed and 6 others were wounded, today, Tuesday, by the Saudi army’s fire in Monabbeh district within Saada governorate.

At dawn today, the enemy’s warplanes launched 3 raids on the capital, Sana’a, targeting the residential neighborhood of al-Anab, north of the capital, causing damage to public and private properties.

A source indicated that the raids of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition, north of 60 Street, led to the burning of a plastic baskets factory owned by a Syrian citizen.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 116 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room explained that among the violations were an unsuccessful infiltration attempt in Haiss, two raids by warplanes on Haiss, 4 raids by espionage drones on Haiss and al-Jabaliya, 22 warplanes hovering over al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, Haiss, al-Jah and al-Tuhayta, and 31 spy UAVs in the airspace of al-Jah, al-Faza and Haiss.

The source indicated that the violations also included 18 breaches by artillery shelling and 36 breaches using various weapons.