Army and committees foil an advance attempt by the mercenaries of the aggression in al-Dhalea

Today, Tuesday, the army and the popular committees foiled an attempt by the mercenaries to advance in Al-Fakher front in Al-Dhalea governorate.

The mercenaries affiliated with the US-Saudi-led aggression carried out a wide military operation on Al-Fakher front in Al-Dhalea, which took 3 tracks and lasted 6 hours, a military source reported.

The source added that the army and the popular committees were able to break the advance attempt, in addition to killing and wounding more than 17 mercenaries.

The source confirmed the readiness of the army and the popular committees to thwart the aggression’s plan, who aims to escalate in Al-Dhalea, and that the forces of aggression should bear the consequences of this escalation.