Security forces find secret hideout filled with ammunition and shells belonging to Al-Qaeda (Pictures)

The police found a large number of various ammunitions and shells in Al-Soma’a district in Al-Bayda governorate, which was a secret hideout of the Takfiri(Al-Qaeda) elements before they were pushed out of the district last September.

The police of the Directorate stated that ammunition and projectiles were hidden in a house in the Soma’a district, which was the headquarters of one of the elements of the criminal takfiri group affiliated with the aggression.

It included a large amount of ammunition for light weapons, medium and heavy machine guns, anti-armor shells and various calibers of artillery shells.

Al-Bayda Governorate Police expressed its thanks and appreciation to everyone who works to establish security and stability in the governorate.

