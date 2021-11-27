FM in Sana’a: Gov’t Provides All Facilities To Traders At Hodeida Port

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf confirmed that the National Salvation Government provides all facilities for merchants and businessmen to resume their commercial activities through the port of Hodeida.

During his meeting in Sana’a with Resident Representative of the World Food Program (WFP) Laurent Bukera, the foreign minister affirmed the readiness of the Hodeida port to receive cargo and food ships.

Sharaf called on the WFP to put pressure on the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its tools to allow the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives, domestic gas and goods to the port of Hodeida.

At the meeting, Bukera indicated that the WFP attaches the utmost importance to the humanitarian situation in Yemen and constantly demands easy access to food and humanitarian supplies without delay or obstruction.

The meeting dealt with WFP’s work and planes, including the nomination of a new resident representative of the Program in the Republic of Yemen.