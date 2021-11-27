Coalition Warplanes Launch Two Raids On Sana’a

The Coalition launched two raids, night, on the capital, Sana’a.

Almasirah Net correspondent reported that the Coalition’s warplanes targeted, with two raids, Al-Nahdin area in Sanaa, without any casualties reported until now.

During the past hours, the US-Saudi aggression launched a series of raids on several governorates.

In Marib, it launched five raids on Sirwah district and eight raids on Al-Juba district. In Sa’adah, it launched two raids on Al-Zaher border district. While in Hodeidah, it launched a raid on Hays district.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.

Yemeni Armed Forces have repeatedly warned the Saudi regime to stop its war, promising the regime larger and painful operations if it continues its aggression and siege on the country.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia and in occupied Yemeni territories in recent months, especially in Marib.

Recently, the US-Saudi aggression escalated its raids by launching a series of raids on a number of governorates.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahia Sare’e warned the US-Saudi forces of this escalation’s consequences.

Last week, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a large-scale military operation inside Saudi Arabia, hitting the Arab kingdom’s Khaled air base in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Aramco Jeddah refineries, Abha International Airport in Asir and various military targets in Abha, Jizan and Najran province, using 14 domestically-developed combat drones.