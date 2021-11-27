UNICEF Plane Arrives At Sana’a Airport

A cargo plane of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) arrived on Thursday at Sana’a International Airport, carrying vaccines for the children under one year.

Director of the Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program Taha Al-Aqari told Saba that the shipment contains 50,550 vials of BCG vaccine, 100,000 vials of the bivaccine vaccine, in addition to 100,000 vials of the injection paralysis vaccine, and 910,500 vials of the vaccine.

The Boeing 727 cargo plane received all air navigation services in force at various international airports in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).