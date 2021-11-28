Bakeries Closed In Aden, Activists Call For Expulsion Of Coalition

A number of bakeries were closed on Saturday in Aden province, protesting against high prices of flour and lack of diesel, local sources mentioned.

The sources said that several bakeries were closed by their owners due to unprecedented rise in flour prices.

According to the sources, the closure of bakeries coincided with the lack of home gas and its high prices.

Meanwhile, a number of activists of Aden city on social media called for a revolution against coalition and its militias, in conjunction with the celebration of independence anniversary of south Yemen from the British occupation on the 30th of November 1967.