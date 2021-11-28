One person dead, five wounded in Saudi bombing on Saada

At least a civilian was killed and five others, including two African migrants, were wounded on Saturday by Saudi enemy missile and artillery bombardment on Saada province, northern Yemen.

A security source explained that the Saudi army targeted Al-Raqaw and Al-Maftah areas in the border district of Monabbih with rockets and artillery shells, killing a citizen and wounding four others, including two African immigrants.

The Saudi army also targeted separate areas of the border districts of Shada and Razih in the province, which led to the injury of a civilian and damage to citizens’ property, the source added.

The source condemned the Saudi army’s continued targeting of citizens in border directorates, and stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces “will not be silent about these crimes, which are committed under international silence.”