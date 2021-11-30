Saudi aerial airstrikes hit four provinces; new violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

On Monday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressors launched 15 airstrikes on the governorates of Marib, Saada, Hajjah and Taiz, while civilians were killed and wounded by Saudi army fire in Monabbeh and Shada districts of Saada.

A security source explained that the aggressors launched 10 raids on Marib governorate, six of which targeted Al-Joubah district and the four others hit Serwah area.

The aggression also launched 3 raids on Al-Barah area in Maqbna district, Taiz province, and a raid on Haradh district, Hajjah province.

In Saada, the US-Saudi jets conducted a raid on Baqim district. Additionally, a citizen was killed, while two others were wounded by Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the main road in Shada district, near the border.

Moreover, 3 civilians and 5 African migrants were wounded as a result of the Saudi army shooting against Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh bordering district.

In Al-Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers Operations Room stated that the forces of aggression committed 74 violations, including the hovering of warplanes and espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Haiss, Al-Fazah and Al-Jarrahi.

The source said that among the breaches were 14 breaches by artillery shelling and 31 breaches by various weapons.