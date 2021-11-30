Saudi warplanes launch Series of raids on Sana’a

YemenExtra

At dawn today, the US-Saudi aggressors carried out a series of raids on the capital, Sana’a.

A security source stated that the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggressors targeted Sana’a International Airport with 3 raids, and launched a raid on “September 21” Park.

The source strongly condemned the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression for targeting densely populated neighborhoods in light of the silence of the United Nations and the international community.