airstrikes on Sana'a,Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, in July 2019 (Achieved)

Saudi warplanes launch Series of raids on Sana’a

At dawn today, the US-Saudi aggressors carried out a series of raids on the capital, Sana’a.

A security source stated that the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggressors targeted Sana’a International Airport with 3 raids, and launched a raid on “September 21” Park.

The source strongly condemned the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression for targeting densely populated neighborhoods in light of the silence of the United Nations and the international community.

