Al-Ezzi meets Head of ICRC delegation

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi met on Wednesday with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen Katharina Ritz.

During the meeting, al-Ezzi and Ritz discussed the activities of the ICRC in liberated areas and efforts to support those activities in a way that meets the needs of citizens and contributes to alleviating the burdens they face.

Al-Ezzi affirmed the keenness of the national authorities to facilitate the tasks of the international mission and overcome any obstacles it might face.

For her part, Ritz praised the ministry’s cooperation and coordination with the mission, stressing that all efforts were made to expand activities and projects, and support humanitarian efforts to serve citizens.