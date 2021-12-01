Abdulsalam : The failure of the Saudi-led war Was Clear from its First Day

YemenExtra

Head of National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said that the US-Saudi aggression’s failure was clear from its first day, and it is only using its tools, referring to mercenaries, to achieve its goals.

Abdulsalam tweeted on Tuesday, “We, thank God, were sure from the first day that the aggression was doomed to fail, and we told our Yemeni people the truth and that they (countries leading the aggression against Yemen) were using their tools (mercenaries and politicians with ties to Saudi Regime) to achieve their goals.”

He added, “We were sure that Yemen’s interest is not in encouraging external interference, but in confronting it, and the years of conflict have proven the correctness of what our Yemeni people have gone through.”