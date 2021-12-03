Saudi shooting kills a civilians and injures 12 others in Sa’ada; violations in Hodeida continued

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression coalition’s forces continued to commit 77 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and injuring 12 in Sa’ada, a military official said.

Aggression coalition’s forces committed 77 violations including an infiltration attempt on al-Jabaliya and 3 raids of spy plane on Hays and an airstrike of the warplane east of Hays, said the official.

Among the violations were also the flight of 2 warplanes in al-Jabaliya skies and the intense flight of spy planes in the airspace of Hays, al-Jabaliya, and al-Faza, 28 breaches were recorded by artillery shelling and 13 breaches by various gunshots.

The official confirmed the killing of a citizen and the injuring of 5 others by Saudi army fire in the Al-Raqw area of the Munabeh border district, and 7 citizens were injured by Saudi artillery shelling on the Shada border district in Sa’ada governorate.

The aggression launched a raid on the isolation of Al-Maqash, west of the city of Sa’ada, and Saudi missiles and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in the border district of Razeh.

The official stated that the aggression’s warplanes launched a series of raids on the capital, Sana’a, 1 of which targeted the surrounding of the airport, and 2 raids next to Musab’s tour in Bani Al-Harith district.

In Marib province, the aggression warplanes targeted Serwah district with 4 raids and hit Majzar and Madghal districts with 5 raids.

In Hajjah province, also launched an airstrike on al-Tina area in the district of Midi said the official.