Head of the national delegation: Saudi Arabia appeared small, and Kordahi was great with his patriotic and nationalist stance
On the resignation of the minister of media in Lebanon, George Kordahi, the head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam said that Saudi Arabia appeared small, and the Lebanese Minister, George Kordahi, was great with his patriotic and nationalist stance.
“The aggression against Yemen will not continue forever, and the aggressive countries, with their foolishness, have attacked Minister Kordahi, and Saudi Arabia went, as usual, in the feud, to enmity all of Lebanon,” Abdulsalam said on a Twitter post this Friday.