coalition raid kills, injures 26 citizens in Taiz

26 citizens were killed and injured by the coalition raid in Maqbana District, Taiz province, a military official said.

The official stated that the coalition warplanes launched a raid on Al-Hakima village in Al-Brasha district on Friday evening, killing 18 citizens and injuring eight others.

The official confirmed that the coalition’s warplanes flew over the region prevented victims from being treated quickly.

The official held the coalition countries and the international community fully responsible for this crime and all the crimes committed against the Yemeni people about seven years ago.

The source denounced the dubious global silence and the identification of the international community and its organizations that pay tribute to defending human rights with the countries of coalition.