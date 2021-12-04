YPC: US-Saudi Aggression, Mercenaries Loot About 4 Million And Half Barrels Of Crude Fuel Since Mid-November

Yemen Petroleum Company confirmed that the forces of US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries have looted four million and 400 thousand barrels of crude oil since mid-November.

The company’s CEO, Ammar Al-Adra’i, stated that the cost of that amount exceeded 303 million and 600,000 US dollars, equivalent to 183 billion Yemeni riyals.

He pointed out that the pirates of the US-Saudi aggression continue to detain fuel tankers off the coast of Jizan, despite being subject to inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.

Al-Adhra’i indicated that the aggression and its mercenaries continue to loot the crude oil, which can cover salaries by 200 percent.

He added that the forces of aggression carried the ship “Andromeda” 321,300 tons, equivalent to two million and 400 thousand barrels of crude oil, from the port of Ash Shihr in Hadramout on November 19, and it arrived in Singapore.

The CEO of the company stated that, according to the stock exchange, the price of a barrel is 69 dollars, the price of the shipment is 165 million and 600 thousand dollars, equivalent to 99 billion and 691 million Yemeni riyals.

He pointed out that the “Sea Trust” tanker was loaded with 114,549 tons, approximately one million barrels of crude oil from the Radhum port in Shabwa governorate on November 17, and it was sold.

According to Al-Adra’i, the “Sea Trust” tanker returned yesterday to loot and load another million barrels of crude oil, bringing the total that has been looted since mid-November to four million and 400 thousand barrels of crude oil.