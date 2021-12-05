16 civilians injured by the Saudi airstrikes that hit Yemen’s capital

YemenExtra

At least 16 civilians were injured on Saturday evening by airstrikes launched by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on the capital Sana’a, a security official said

The official explained that the coalition warplanes conducted three airstrikes on a food hangar in the neighborhood of Al-Anab in Moeen district.

According to the source, the raids caused heavy material damage to the homes and property of citizens near the food hangar.

Moreover, the coalition aircraft launched three raids on al-Nahdha neighborhood and raided the homes of citizens in the Mathbah area.

The US-Saudi aggression recently stepped up its crimes against civilians in various provinces, in response to the US desire to prolong the war and blockade of Yemen in order to increase the suffering of Yemenis in the light of a unsatisfied UN silence.