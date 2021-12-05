Abdulsalam: Double international standards in dealing with Yemen encouraged the aggressor to escalate

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said, Saturday, that the international blindness to Yemen’s grievances encouraged the aggressor to escalate its aggression and siege by intensifying air raids and targeting cities.

“When a legitimate response is executed by Yemen, and is not even comparable to the size of the Saudi aggressor’s crime, regional and international outcry rises. This double standards will only increase our people’s determination to move forward in their defensive battle” he said.