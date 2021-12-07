Coalition forces commit 116 violations in Hodeida within 24 hours

The coalition forces committed 134 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported on Tuesday.

The official added the Coalition forces’ warplanes waged 4 raids on Hays and al-Jarrahi and spy planes flew over Hays, al-Jarrahi and al-Jabaliya areas.

He indicated the Coalition forces committed 58 violations of artillery shelling and 36 violations of various bullets.