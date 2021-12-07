Yemeni forces launch large-scale attack on Saudi positions in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir

Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a large-scale offensive on the 7th of December on military and vital targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir regions, the Yemeni army spokesman said in a statement.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, confirmed that this offensive came in retaliation to continued Saudi siege and aggression on Yemen.

According to Sare’e, the operation was carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and 25 drones as follows:

Six Sammad-3 drone aircraft and a number of Zolfiqar missiles targeted the Saudi Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport and other military targets in the Saudi enemy capital of Riyadh.

Six Sammad-2 and Sammad- 3 drones targeted King Fahd Air Base in Taif and an Aramco facility in Jeddah.

Five Sammad-1 and Sammad-2 drone aircrafts targeted several military positions in Abha, Jizan and Asir areas.

Eight Qasef-2K drones and a large number of ballistic missiles bombed sensitive and important sites in the areas of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces called on all citizens and residents of the targeted areas to stay away from military areas and positions, as they have become legitimate targets of our forces,” Yahya Sare’e said.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will respond to escalation with escalation, and will carry out more military operations within Yemen’s legitimate defence in response to the continued aggression and siege,” he concluded.