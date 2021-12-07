Yemen Declares “7th of December” operation, targeting the depth of the Saudi kingdom

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a bulky military operation under the name of (December 7th operation), which targeted various military legitimate sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as well as Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir.

A number of ballistic missiles were used, in addition to 25 drones in the operation, listed as follows:

six drones, type “Sammad-3” and a number of “Zulfiqar” missiles used to target the Saudi Ministry of Defense, King Khalid Airport and other military targets in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh.

Six combat drones, type “Sammad-2” and 3 other drones targeted King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah.

5 drones of Sammad-1 and the other 2 drones targeted military sites in the regions of Abha, Jizan and Asir.

8 “Qasef-2K” drones and a large number of ballistic missiles targeted sensitive and vital sites in the regions of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

The Yemeni armed forces call upon all citizens and residents in the targeted areas to stay away from military areas and sites, as they have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni forces.

The Yemeni armed forces will face the Saudi latest escalation with escalation, and, Allah’s will, they will carry out more military operations within their legitimate defense of the people and the country.