The Coalition warplanes on Tuesday launched three raids on the capital, Sana’a.

A security source told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the Coalition warplanes hit Sa’wan residential neighborhood in Shuob District, and launched a raid on Al-Iman University in Al-Thawra District.

The source confirmed that the Coalition’s raids caused severe damage to citizens’ homes and properties, denouncing the continuation of the coalition in targeting neighborhoods and populated areas in the capital, Sana’a, amid a shameful international silence.