Air defenses shoot down spy aircraft in Marib

The army’s air defenses shot down on Wednesday dawn a US-combat-spy aircraft in Marib province, Army’s spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement.

Army’s spokesman said in a statement that a US-made “Scan Eagle” plane was shot down with a suitable weapon.

The operation of downing the plane was while it was carrying out hostile missions in the sky of al-Jouba district.

It is noteworthy that the downed plane is the eighth of its kind that the Yemeni air defenses have been able to shoot down this year