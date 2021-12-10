[Video]: Yemen’s air defenses intercept F-15 Saudi fighter over Marib

YemenExtra

The Yemeni army air defenses intercepted an F15 warplane belonging to the Saudi Air Force this afternoon in Marib province, the official spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, said.

The army spokesman explained that the interception operation was implemented with a locally-made surface-to-air missile of Fater1 type, while the aircraft was carrying out hostile acts in the airspace of Al-Juba area in Marib.

He confirmed that the operation was documented by the army media and scenes would be broadcast later.