Water Ministry condemns coalition aggression’s attack on warehouse of maintenance materials

The Ministry of Water and Environment on Thursday condemned the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s airstrikes on a warehouse of maintenance materials of the General Corporation for Water and Sanitation in the capital, Sana’a.

In a statement, received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Ministry of Water denounced the continuation of the aggression coalition in targeting the infrastructure of the water and environment sector since the beginning of the aggression, considering this a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian norms, charters and laws.

The statement pointed out that “this attack confirms the inability and bankruptcy of the aggression coalition to achieve any gains on the field.”

At the same time, the ministry appealed to the United Nations and international organizations to condemn the criminal acts and pressure the aggressive countries to stop targeting water projects.