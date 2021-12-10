Women, the victims of the siege and aggression

YemenExtra

Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights has launched a human rights report entitled “Yemeni Women… Victims of Aggression and Tragedy of Siege”.

The report, which was issued in conjunction with International Human Rights Day and the end of the organization’s activities for the 16-day campaign to combat violence against women, addresses the catastrophic and tragic conditions that women have been experiencing in Yemen for nearly seven years as a result of the aggression and siege.

It stated that since the start of the aggression on March 26, 2015, and until December 8, around 2,412 women were killed and 2,825 wounded as a result of the raids of the aggression.

The report touched on the situation of women in the areas under the occupation of the aggression and its mercenaries and the violence and violations they are subjected to, indicating that the rates of violence against women have increased by 63% since the start of the aggression.

It pointed out the aggression and siege deprived women of their basic rights to access health services by targeting hospitals and centers, spreading diseases and epidemics, and high rates of malnutrition, especially among pregnant and lactating women, in addition to an increase in the rate of abortion and deformation of fetuses as a result of the use of internationally prohibited weapons.

The report stated that 1.2 million women suffer from malnutrition, half of them are pregnant, 8000 women die every year due to the blockade and more than 70% of birth medicines are not available in Yemen due to the blockade and the aggression has prevented their entry into Yemen.

It pointed out that the aggression deprived women of education as a result of targeting educational facilities, economic blockade, and non-payment of salaries, which led to the inability of some families to provide basic educational needs, explaining that 31 percent of Yemeni girls are outside the scope of education.

The report said that about 800,000 women are among the displaced, noting the violations that women have been subjected to as a result of displacement.

According to the report, 65,000 patients with cancerous tumors, including a large number of women, are at risk of death as a result of the continued closure of Sana’a airport, and more than 12,000 patients with kidney failure need urgent kidney transplants abroad.

Head of the organization Sumaya al-Taifi said that the report documented the most prominent crimes of kidnapping and rape against women in the areas under the occupation of aggression and its mercenaries, especially in the southern provinces.

Al-Taifi pointed to the shameful and inhumane position of the United Nations in front of the violations against Yemeni women, as well as the abandonment of its responsibilities and the withdrawal of support from most vital sectors.

The report called for an end to the aggression and siege and the formation of a neutral international investigation committee to investigate all crimes and massacres committed by the aggression against Yemeni women.