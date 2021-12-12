Bani Hashish tribes renounce the mercenaries and supply fronts with huge amounts of raisins

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the tribes of Bani Hashish district, Sana’a governorate, organized a rally to denounce the crimes of the aggression and declare their innocence from the actions of traitors and mercenaries.

During the held event, the people of the district presented the second convoy of raisins in a week, consisting of over 12,000 kg, which will be sent to the fighters on various fronts, as part of the commemoration of the martyr’s annual anniversary.

The people of the Bani Hashish district considered presenting this convoy, in light of the Saudi aggressive led war on the country, as it is the responsibility that rests on everyone in supporting the army and the popular committees.

The participants condemned the US escalation, the tightening of the siege, and the continued crimes and violations of the coalition against the Yemeni people.

At the end of the rally, the sheikhs and dignitaries of Bani Hashish signed a tribal document that states the innocence of the crimes of traitors and agents of aggression.