Chilean activists condemn Saudi crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

In light of the continued Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen, the free people of the world continued their solidarity with Yemen people through organizing protests against the barbaric US-backed Saudi-led aggression

On Friday, December 10, 2021, a group of Chilean human rights activists headed by Connie De Witt held a protest in “ La Plaza” square, Santiago, Chile, denouncing the US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s Genocide against Yemenis.

The activists raised the Yemeni flag, as well as pictures of victims who have been killed by the Saudi-led aggression airstrikes.