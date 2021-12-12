Shelling Injures 4 Civilians In Saada

Four citizens, including a child, were injured in Saada province by the Saudi enemy army’s fires, a security official said.

The official added the Saudi army launched an artillery shells on Al-Raqwa area in Munabeh district, injuring the three citizens.

He pointed out the child was injured in a bomb remnant explosion left by the coalition in Alaf area in Sahar district.

The Coalition’s warplanes waged a raid on al-Fara area in Ketaf district and also targeted al-Boq’a area near Najran region.

The official denounced the escalation of the Coalition and its repeated attacks on populated areas, especially the border districts, amid a shameful international silence.