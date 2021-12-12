50 airstrikes by US-Saudi fighter jets target a number of Yemeni provinces

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the Saudi warplanes carried out 50 airstrikes on the governorates of Marib, Hodeidah, Hajjah and Saada.

A number of 29 aerial raids targeted Al-Balaq area in the district of Al-Wadi, 9 raids targeted Serwah district and a raid struck Al-Joubah district in Ma’rib governorate.

The source added that the aggressive warplanes violated the truce agreement in Hodeidah and launched 5 airstrikes on Hays district and another in Ras Issa area, Saleef district.

The source added that the fighter jets of the US-backed Saudi aggressors carried out three air raids on Haradh district in Hajjah governorate, and a raid on Malahit area in Al-Dhaher district in Saada governorate.

Moreover, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations rook explained that the forces of the aggression committed 159 violations of the truce agreement in Hodeidah, including the launch of a raid by a fighter jet and 11 raids by combat drones on Hays. In addition, intense hovering of warplanes and espionage drones was monitored in the airspace of Hays, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza.

The source added that among the violations were 30 breaches by artillery shelling and 73 breaches using various weapons.