Coalition warplanes have mistakenly bombed their own troops in the Yemeni province of Marib, leaving several Saudi-backed forces dead or injured.

According to the sources, the coalition’s warplanes mistakenly targeted reinforcement for Islah militants in Al-Akd area of Wadi Abeida directorate, south of Marib.

This is not the first time that the Saudi coalition targets their own positions, the sources added.