Three civilians killed Saudi aggression airstrike in Hajjah

YemenExtra

At least three civilians, including children, were killed and two others were injured as a result of the Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrike on a house of a citizen in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, on Sunday.

Local sources confirmed that the aggression fighter jets bombed citizen Yahya Mahdi Hadadi’s home in Bani Al-Hadad village of Haradh district, killing two children and a woman and injuring two other children.

The airstrike also resulted in the complete burning of the bombed house, the sources added.